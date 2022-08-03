Chaptman sets tone for 2nd season at Midland Valley

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Midland Valley’s head football coach Earl Chaptman enters his second season at the helm of the Mustangs program. In 2021, he was named the head coach at Midland Valley just weeks prior to the season opener against Strom Thurmond. They finished the season 10-1, with their only win deep into the season versus Blacksburg.

A year later, the Mustangs add one of the most explosive running backs in the state of South Carolina in Silver Bluff transfer Traevon Dunbar. Dunbar was also named the WJBF All-CSRA Co-Offensive ‘Player of the Year’ a season ago.

” A year later to think about everything, all aspects of it there are a lot of things that fall on your plate as a head coach that you don’t necessarily think about as a coordinator,” said Chaptman. “But making sure you have great coaches on your staff, that you can delegate responsibilities to so that everyone can help as a collective group is important”.

Along with the coaching staff and addition of Dubar, Chaptman believes his team is ready to make strides in the right direction. Midland Valley opens their season on August 19th versus Grovetown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.