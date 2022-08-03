ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graniteville, SC

Chaptman sets tone for 2nd season at Midland Valley

By Colin Cody
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeHpX_0h3tsQbD00

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Midland Valley’s head football coach Earl Chaptman enters his second season at the helm of the Mustangs program. In 2021, he was named the head coach at Midland Valley just weeks prior to the season opener against Strom Thurmond. They finished the season 10-1, with their only win deep into the season versus Blacksburg.

A year later, the Mustangs add one of the most explosive running backs in the state of South Carolina in Silver Bluff transfer Traevon Dunbar. Dunbar was also named the WJBF All-CSRA Co-Offensive ‘Player of the Year’ a season ago.

” A year later to think about everything, all aspects of it there are a lot of things that fall on your plate as a head coach that you don’t necessarily think about as a coordinator,” said Chaptman. “But making sure you have great coaches on your staff, that you can delegate responsibilities to so that everyone can help as a collective group is important”.

Along with the coaching staff and addition of Dubar, Chaptman believes his team is ready to make strides in the right direction. Midland Valley opens their season on August 19th versus Grovetown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

This South Carolina Gamecocks ticket idea is telling

The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently gone viral due to local stores selling tickets to their football games, and not in a good way. Never in my life have I seen college football tickets being sold on the shelves of retail stores and, based on reactions from social media, I don’t believe that I am alone in that statement.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graniteville, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Blacksburg, SC
Aiken Standard

Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach

Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Strom Thurmond
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Incident at Greenbrier High School

An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
EVANS, GA
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of South Carolina#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy