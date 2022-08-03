ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Le Mars hardware store wins 1st place in state competition

By Tyler Euchner
 3 days ago

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Like many Siouxland communities, local businesses often face supply chain issues. Inflation also can take a bite out of profits.

“The supply chain has been interrupted for everybody. Being in the Midwest we’re usually insulated from slowdowns like you’d see on the two coasts and so right now business is doing well in virtually every sector,” said Mark Gaul, Community Development Director.

“You can’t get certain things so we’ve had to adjust to try and get something else in its place to fill that space or another vender from our warehouse comes in,” said Scott Pageler, owner of Hardware Hank.

Pageler owns Hardware Hank and flooring in Le Mars is uncertainty of the business climate. Pageler recently entered the “Open 4 Business” competition sponsored by the Iowa Department of Economic Development where a $20,000 grant was up for grabs.

Le Mars business wins 1st, $20,000 grant in statewide business pitch contest

“It’s a shark tank competition type grant process we had to go through. We had to qualify to get to regionals and there was five of us, and this was just Iowa. Five us that made it to the finals and we had to pitch our idea like they do on shark tank to judges and an audience,” said Pageler.

When Pageler pitched his idea on Monday, the judges loved it and named him the state winner.

“What our idea is a mobile flooring showroom and it is an enclosed trailer, 8×20, with flooring samples. We bring the flooring showroom to you, to your driveway so you don’t have to leave anywhere,” said Pageler.

Time will tell if the idea catches on with customers, but Pageler already has a sense of pride.. being the first Le Mars business to win the grant.

“We’ve had three people make it to the finals and their are big cities and big ideas out there. So for Le Mars to have three people out of our town complete and now we finally have a win it’s pretty cool.”

Pageler’s idea beat out ideas submitted by businesses in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Greenfield.

