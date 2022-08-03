ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaden Landrum poised for breakout 2022 football season for No. 31 Etiwanda

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysqHn_0h3ts5OR00

Landrum caught three touchdowns last year. He's primed for a big jump as a junior, according to head coach Nick Baiz.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Etiwanda Eagles of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 31 team in our countdown.

ETIWANDA TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

HEAD COACH

Nick Baiz

  • 4th season at Etiwanda, 19 years in coaching overall
  • Record at Etiwanda: 22-7
  • Baiz coached at Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga prior to Etiwanda

2021 AT A GLANCE

  • Overall record: 12-1
  • League record: 4-0 (1st place in Baseline League)
  • Fell in semifinals of Division 3 Southern Section playoffs 34-27 to eventual champion Gardena Serra

2022 SCHEDULE

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

  • Aug. 18 @ Aquinas
  • Aug. 26 @ Ayala
  • Sep. 1 @ Rancho Verde
  • Sep. 8 vs. Jurupa Hills
  • Sep. 16 vs. Glendora
  • Sep. 23 vs. Cajon
  • Sep. 30 @ Chino Hills
  • Oct. 7 vs. Rancho Cucamonga
  • Oct. 14 vs. Upland
  • Oct. 28 @ Damien

RETURNING STARTERS

  • 2 on offense
  • 2 on defense

DEPARTED PLAYERS

  • Damond Stewart - DB - Graduated
  • Damonte Swift - RB - Graduated
  • Jordan Williams - WR - Graduated
  • Tony McGee - DE - Graduated
  • Luke Toki - LB - Graduated
  • De'jon Roney - DL - Graduated (San Jose State)
  • Zach Congalton - QB - Graduated
  • Robert Waters  - DB - Graduated
  • Jayden Byrd - CB - Graduated

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR Jaden Landrum - Jr. - 6-4, 205

2021 stats: 20 catches for 294 yards and 3 TD's

Coach said: "Jaden is a big, physical receiver. We expect him to have a big year."

OL Jacob Reinhold - Sr. - 6-0, 210

Coach said: "Jacob is a returning starter who's got 13 games under his belt, which is a benefit for us. He's the leader of our offensive line."

LB Michai Harrison - Jr. - 6-0, 190

2021 stats: 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Coach said: "Michai was a starter last year for us as a sophomore. We expect a big season out of him."

LB Mike Harrison - Jr. - 6-1, 200

2021 stats: 41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Coach said: "Mike's and Michai are twin brothers. They'll be the leaders of our defense."

WHO WILL PLAY QB?

Juniors Sean McCoy Jr. and Dermaricus Davis are competing for the starting QB spot.

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

  • QB Dermaricus Davis - Jr. - 6-4, 190 - Gardena Serra
  • CB/S Termaine Givens - Jr. - 5-8, 170 - Rancho Cucamonga
  • CB/S Miles Jackson - Jr. - 6-1, 180 - Damien
  • DL Sam Dubose - Sr. - 6-2, 230 - Upland
  • A few other impact transfers could emerge as well

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Opening against Aquinas will be a tough game, but Etiwanda's game of the season will be its Baseline League showdown against Rancho Cucamonga on October 7th. Last season, Etiwanda hung on to win  30-28 over Rancho and this season's game should be very close once again. Upland traveling to play Etiwanda the next week will be another big game as well.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

10-0 and a Division 3 playoff berth

Etiwanda went 10-0 a year ago and made the D3 playoffs, where they advanced all the way to the semifinals. The Eagles only bring back four starters, so another undefeated regular season may be a stretch, but if Baiz gets Etiwanda's young players and transfers to gel quickly, 10-0 is certainly possible.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

8-2 and a Division 3 playoff berth

It's likely Etiwanda goes 3-2 against Aquinas, Cajon, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland and Damien to end the season at 8-2. If that occurs, expect the Eagles to still make D3.

COACH SAID

"We just expect to compete every week. We have a very tough schedule so every week is going to be tough. We just want to compete every week and see where we stand at the end of the game and at the end of the year. These kids are ultra-competitive. They expect to win so hopefully we can live up to our expectations and the standards that we've set here."

-- Nick Baiz

