Related
Washington Examiner
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
European Worker Stunned by American Boss's 'Toxic' Ways: 'Sounds Typical'
"They're banking on workers either being too intimidated or not informed enough to stand up for themselves," one user commented.
JOBS・
Some top Democratic donors are disenchanted with Biden. So far, Trump has kept them from fleeing.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s donors are antsy — worried about his re-election chances, annoyed that they have little access to him and, in some cases, prepared to walk away from him in 2024. “Privately, I see a lot of donors being very nervous,” one veteran party...
Chinese military drills appear to simulate attack, Taiwan says as fallout from Pelosi visit goes on
Taiwan said Saturday that China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s armed forces issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island, and activated land-based missile systems...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
‘Liberal’ Mark Kelly and ‘dangerous’ Blake Masters: Arizona’s key Senate showdown is quickly heating up
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Blake Masters went all in with Donald Trump, and it propelled him to victory in a highly competitive Republican nomination for Arizona’s coveted Senate seat. Now, his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall will test whether the Trump wing is strong enough...
New York state health commissioner warns 'hundreds' more may be infected with polio
A polio case in Rockland County, New York, may be the "tip of the iceberg," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett warned Thursday, after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in an adjacent county. Urging unvaccinated residents to get immunized against the virus, Bassett said there was...
Fox News
Border crisis goes to Washington, crime in the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out George Soros for trying to destroy the U.S. justice system. Continue reading…. BORDER CRISIS GOES TO WASHINGTON – D.C. Mayor Bowser finally cares about border crisis as it hits home in nation's capital. Continue reading…. FAILING GRADE – San Diego...
A school said it protected student who was killed by ex. After admitting missteps, parents feel ‘betrayed.’
The family of Zhifan Dong, a Chinese student at the University of Utah who was killed allegedly by an ex-boyfriend and fellow student, is speaking out after the school released a pile of public records that appear to show a multitude of failures to heed her calls for help. Dong’s...
Why Trump should fear the grand jury subpoena for Pat Cipollone
The news Wednesday that a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is a game-changer in efforts to prove that former President Donald Trump likely acted criminally in response to the insurrection. While Cipollone previously asserted attorney-client privilege...
“Corporate shill”: Sinema demands to save tax break for wealthy donors after meeting with lobbyists
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., wants Democrats to drop a measure addressing a tax loophole used by hedge fund managers and private equity executives from Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., climate and health care deal. Sinema is the only Senate Democrat who has not committed to voting for the Inflation Reduction Act,...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
Democrats’ big climate, health care and tax package clears major Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Saturday to advance a sweeping climate and economic bill with the support of all 50 Democrats, bringing long-stalled elements of President Joe Biden's agenda one step closer to reality. The procedural vote on the filibuster-proof package was 51-50, with all Republicans opposing the motion...
Russia says it's ready to discuss prisoner swap with U.S. after Griner gets 9 years in prison
Russia said Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States, a day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court for a drug offense. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was “ready to discuss this topic,” but...
