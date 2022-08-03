One way Bitcoin miners can make money: Selling electricity back to Texas

Read on www.theregister.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Dogecoin is Better Than Bitcoin At Handling Lots of Transactions, Elon Musk Says
Dogecoin started as a joke, but it is now Elon’s favourite blockchain. And he recently explained two of the reasons why. Dogecoin was created to be the ultimate crypto meme, but the world’s richest man takes it very seriously. The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla, Elon...
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below $23k
The bitcoin price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $23,470 to trade at about $22,927. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to oscillate within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The bitcoin price has now fallen to trade below the 10-hour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s Everything You Can Buy With Bitcoin
Good news for those of you having money in your digital wallets: more merchants than ever are taking cryptocurrencies as payment, even some you wouldn't expect. . The number of firms that accept bitcoins is expanding. Cars. By now, you've already heard that. to purchase a brand new Tesla. It's...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price rises by 50% against Bitcoin in one month — but there's a catch
Ether (ETH), Ethereum's native token, has been continuing its uptrend against Bitcoin (BTC) as euphoria around its upcoming network upgrade, "the Merge," grows. On the daily chart, ETH/BTC surged to an intraday high of 0.075 on Aug. 6, following a 1.5% upside move. Meanwhile, the pair's gains came as a part of a broader rebound trend that started a month ago at 0.049, amounting to approximately 50% gains.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Flashing Bullish Signal, Updates Ethereum, Solana and Optimism Forecasts
A popular analyst is providing price target updates for four crypto assets as the markets try to end the week in positive territory. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,800 Twitter followers that while he does expect Bitcoin (BTC) to revisit $28,000 in the not-too-distant future, the brief surge above $24,500 on July 30th didn’t convince him that BTC is witnessing a strong uptrend in the short-term timeframe.
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
A Look At Bitcoin Heading Into The Weekend: Will Dogecoin, Ethereum Be Affected?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flag during Friday’s 24-hour trading session after attempting to break up bullishly from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart, which the crypto has been stuck in since July 29. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading range has tightened significantly lately, offering little volatility for day...
Comments / 0