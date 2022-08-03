ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

By Noe Ortega
cbs7.com
 3 days ago
Ray David Martinez
3d ago

Poorly managed city, and as usual the residents don't only pay the consequences, they simply wait for the next costly oversight! which won't be to long coming!

Diane Lara
3d ago

I believe if the pipes are 60years old and the City knows. Then repair them before they break and this wouldn't effect so many people.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipes#Breakage#Infrastructure#Urban Construction
