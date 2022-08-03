Reality Star Teresa Giudice Celebrated Her Bridal Shower in Asbury Park, NJ

Read on wpst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
50,000-Square-Foot Supermarket Opened In Staten IslandBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!
This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
People
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
What Has Ronnie Been Up to Since He Left 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, the MTV series took the world by storm. The series followed a group of eight strangers as they spent a summer living in a share house in Seaside Heights, N.J. (and working at a t-shirt shop). After six seasons came out in rapid...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
RELATED PEOPLE
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Looks Radiant In a Plunging, White Mesh Dress at Her Rehearsal Dinner
The RHONJ cast member turned up the glamour while celebrating her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice is one radiant bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member glowed in a plunging, white mesh dress while celebrating her upcoming wedding alongside friends and family at her rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5.
Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2
Watch: Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy. Start fist pumping and get ready to celebrate because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!!" Mike wrote....
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hasn’t Returned to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5: Why He Left in the First Place
Details about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's exit from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' and why he hasn't appeared in season 5.
People
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3
The Real Housewives are taking on Thailand together — and now there's proof!. On Wednesday, Bravo and Peacock shared the first cast photo for season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a joint post on Instagram. The snapshot was posted two days after the new season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’
This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Breaks Down His Relationship with ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick [EXCLUSIVE]
'FBoy Island' star Danny Louisa gave Showbiz Cheat Sheet the inside scoop on all of that Angelina drama from this season!
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Next Week After 19 Episode Hiatus
Ronnie is back! Everything we know about the reality star's return to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' on Aug. 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Adds 'Beverly Hills' Alum
A certain Real Housewives alum is trading in her diamond for an orange. PEOPLE reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong has been cast on the Real Housewives of Orange County. This marks the first time in Real Housewives history to jump across franchises. Armstrong is reportedly...
toofab.com
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to Jersey Shore Following Arrest, 'Mental Health Issues'
He last appeared on the show back in January -- but left to "seek medical treatment" after he was arrested for a domestic violence. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is headed back to the "Jersey Shore." In a preview for next week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the reality star was seen...
Complete Guide to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: When It Started, Season 6 Details, How to Stream, and More
Details about the beginning of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' information about future seasons, and how to stream the MTV series.
Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Explains Afro Wig Choice For Jamaican Dancehall Party
After wearing an Afro wig in recent episode, this Real Housewives of Dubai star gives her reasoning.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0