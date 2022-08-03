Hilo man arrested, charged with sexual assault, abuse of a family member

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A man was charged with robbery, felony assault, and abuse on Thursday, in relation to a domestic incident that occurred at Reed's Bay in Hilo. 30-year-old Dustin Ahia-Vincent was charged on four counts regarding a domestic incident that occurred on August 2, 2022. The charges include second degree robbery, second degree assault, felony abuse of a family or household member (by impeding normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or the neck and/or applying pressure to the chest), and interference with reporting an emergency or crime.

HILO, HI ・ 22 HOURS AGO