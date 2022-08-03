Hilo man arrested, charged with sexual assault, abuse of a family member

Read on www.kitv.com
Hilo man charged with robbery, assault, and abuse for domestic incident at Reed's Bay
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A man was charged with robbery, felony assault, and abuse on Thursday, in relation to a domestic incident that occurred at Reed's Bay in Hilo. 30-year-old Dustin Ahia-Vincent was charged on four counts regarding a domestic incident that occurred on August 2, 2022. The charges include second degree robbery, second degree assault, felony abuse of a family or household member (by impeding normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or the neck and/or applying pressure to the chest), and interference with reporting an emergency or crime.
KITV.com
Big Island man, 39, gets 20-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting in Mountain View
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly 2019 shooting in the Mountain View area. Ryan Davis, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and firearms charges back in May 2022.
KITV.com
Big Island woman facing 20 years in prison for alleged Pahoa market robbery
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island woman accused of robbery and terroristic threatening at a Pahoa market was denied supervised release. Isabella Gonzales, 24, made her first appearance in court Wednesday.
KITV.com
Hilo Medical Center faces surge of patients, pushing most employees into overtime
Right now Hilo Medical is handling 173 patients -- and has been operating at 15 percent above capacity for the past few months -- pushing its employees to work overtime. Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported.
KITV.com
Hilo Medical Center tackles patient surge
Receiving a "continuous flow of sicker patients" for various ailments, Hilo Medical Center has been admitting about 15 percent more patients beyond its capacity for the past few months, a facility spokesperson reported. Hilo Medical Center is currently handling 173 patients, and the ongoing influx has been pushing its employees...
