Carlsbad, CA

dailybadgerbulletin.com

The Madison Apartments in El Cajon Sells for $34M

Colliers has facilitated the $34 million sale of The Madison, a 110-unit apartment community in El Cajon, CA. The firm’s Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry represented the buyer in the transaction, East Madison Avenue, LP and also represented the undisclosed seller. The Madison is comprised of primarily one- and...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Local
California Business
Carlsbad, CA
Business
City
Carlsbad, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
La Costa
sduptownnews.com

City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego

On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road...
DEL MAR, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Many faced with car rental nightmare when traveling

SAN DIEGO — This summer many Americans are venturing back into the world by traveling. But many who are looking to get away are finding themselves stuck when trying to rent a car. Major rental car companies like Hertz and Enterprise are struggling to keep up with high demand...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
smartertravel.com

The 13 Best Hotels in San Diego, California

Can’t decide between a beach holiday, a foodie city break, or a relaxing wellness holiday? In San Diego, you don’t have to choose. This diverse destination offers something for every type of traveler—along with warm and sunny weather practically every day of the year. San Diego’s hotel...
SAN DIEGO, CA

