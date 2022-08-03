Long Island's Aegean Pizza set to close after nearly 50 years in business

Read on www.fox5ny.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York Exclusive
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Aegean Pizzeria's Holbrook location set to close this weekend
The restaurant located in the Sun-Vet Mall has been serving up meals since 1974.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants
Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already debuted, and more will launch in the coming months.
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
Craft Beer Festival Returns to Heckscher State Park - Long Island Craft Classic, 8/13
The Long Island Craft Classic will return to the picturesque Heckscher State Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for what promises to be summer’s best beer, wine, and cider tasting celebration. This tasting event is one of Long Island’s longest-running and best fests—showcasing local hometown favorites, award-winning American craft breweries, international trend-setters, and more. All tickets include a barbecue sandwich from the official event caterer, Bobbique . Another sell-out is expected.Tickets and information are available at LICraftClassic.com.
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
French's unveils mustard doughnut for National Mustard Day — how to get a free one
HUNT VALLEY, Md. - French’s, the American brand of mustard and other condiments, is getting into the doughnut business. The McCormick & Company-owned brand this week announced a limited-edition "French's Mustard Donut" in honor of National Mustard Day, which is Saturday, Aug. 6. The mustard-infused treat is described as a "bold, crave-able doughnut" that allows "mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang."
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens
Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
New Bookstore Coming to Huntington
The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Stolen bodega cat returned to owners in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The owners of a Brooklyn bodega are thrilled to have their cat back after someone allegedly stole it right off the street in broad daylight. The beloved cat, Boka, was returned Friday to Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope. The deli's co-owners say that someone...
6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester
We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
The Hamptons Gets The Monopoly Board Game Treatment
Ever wanted to own a house in Southampton? Want to build a hotel in Sag Harbor? Take the Jitney around the Hamptons and buy up property as you go? Well, the time is now! The classic board game of Monopoly is getting the Hamptons treatment. Top Trumps USA - a...
