ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Long Island's Aegean Pizza set to close after nearly 50 years in business

By Jodi Goldberg
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants

Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, NY
therealdeal.com

Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum

Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already debuted, and more will launch in the coming months.
CARLE PLACE, NY
longisland.com

Craft Beer Festival Returns to Heckscher State Park - Long Island Craft Classic, 8/13

The Long Island Craft Classic will return to the picturesque Heckscher State Park on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for what promises to be summer’s best beer, wine, and cider tasting celebration. This tasting event is one of Long Island’s longest-running and best fests—showcasing local hometown favorites, award-winning American craft breweries, international trend-setters, and more. All tickets include a barbecue sandwich from the official event caterer, Bobbique . Another sell-out is expected.Tickets and information are available at LICraftClassic.com.
EAST ISLIP, NY
biteofthebest.com

Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum

The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Aegean Pizza#Sun Vet Mall#Pathmark#Payless
fox5ny.com

French's unveils mustard doughnut for National Mustard Day — how to get a free one

HUNT VALLEY, Md. - French’s, the American brand of mustard and other condiments, is getting into the doughnut business. The McCormick & Company-owned brand this week announced a limited-edition "French's Mustard Donut" in honor of National Mustard Day, which is Saturday, Aug. 6. The mustard-infused treat is described as a "bold, crave-able doughnut" that allows "mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens

Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

New Bookstore Coming to Huntington

The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Stolen bodega cat returned to owners in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The owners of a Brooklyn bodega are thrilled to have their cat back after someone allegedly stole it right off the street in broad daylight. The beloved cat, Boka, was returned Friday to Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope. The deli's co-owners say that someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester

We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

The Hamptons Gets The Monopoly Board Game Treatment

Ever wanted to own a house in Southampton? Want to build a hotel in Sag Harbor? Take the Jitney around the Hamptons and buy up property as you go? Well, the time is now! The classic board game of Monopoly is getting the Hamptons treatment. Top Trumps USA - a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy