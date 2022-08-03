Read on www.klkntv.com
JustObserving
2d ago
There is absolutely nothing wrong with people having religious beliefs and people also believing that abortion is wrong. Nobody thinks alike, everybody has different opinions and we all need to respect that.
Reply(1)
4
Susan
3d ago
im praying that she, Carol Blood wins in November, Nebraska needs someone who cares about their state and the people who comes to live here. This lady has my vote
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
WOWT
Nebraska medical marijuana supporters hope to see issue on 2022 ballot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials are hoping to have the signatures on petitions to put the issue of medical cannabis on the 2022 ballot verified potentially by next week. There are many people waiting to see how that count turns out. The Cannabis Factory is one of many cannabis...
doniphanherald.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Congresswoman
Following a request from the White House, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2013. She passed away this afternoon as the...
WOWT
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
RELATED PEOPLE
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
WOWT
ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details are just out about...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
WOWT
Election 2022: Abortion issues expected to draw out more midterm Douglas County voters
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement in both presidential and non-presidential elections. And they expect increased turnout this year compared to previous midterm election years. Turnout for midterm elections is often lower than presidential ones. But increasingly, voters are showing out. In...
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Comments / 8