ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 8

JustObserving
2d ago

There is absolutely nothing wrong with people having religious beliefs and people also believing that abortion is wrong. Nobody thinks alike, everybody has different opinions and we all need to respect that.

Reply(1)
4
Susan
3d ago

im praying that she, Carol Blood wins in November, Nebraska needs someone who cares about their state and the people who comes to live here. This lady has my vote

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Lincoln, NE
Government
Lincoln, NE
Elections
City
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kansas Elections
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
College Football HQ

Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Congresswoman

Following a request from the White House, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2013. She passed away this afternoon as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
WOWT

ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details are just out about...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Nebraska Democratic Party#Politics State#Election State#Politics Legislative#Kansans#The Associated Press#Americans#Decis
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy