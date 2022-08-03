EXCLUSIVE: Crash victim's family still waiting for justice

MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO