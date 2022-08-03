EXCLUSIVE: Crash victim's family still waiting for justice

Read on www.wbay.com
Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses a case involving violence against a child. The man accused of calling in threats to the family of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters’ suspected killer has a history of making blustery threats after too many drinks, court documents allege. Police charged Herbert Ray...
Couple Charged in Murder of 22-Year-Old Mother Allegedly Tried to Pin the Crime on Suspect’s Ex Before Killing Him Too
A 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed a 22-year-old mother, attempted to frame another man for the murder, and then killed that man as well. Daniel Negrete and his girlfriend, Fatima Garcia Avila, were both taken into custody and charged with a series of felonies in connection with the slayings of Erica Aviles and Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez, police say.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
New York Man Who Allegedly Shot His Girlfriend Was Hit by a Car While Trying to Save the Victim’s Dog: Police
A 55-year-old man in New York who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside of her apartment over the weekend was arrested after he was hit by a car while apparently trying to save the victim’s dog after it got loose on a busy interstate. Mark E. Small was...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Stabbing Spree Suspect Allegedly Insisted He Was Looking for Friend’s Lost Phone in River Before Group Attacked Him
A man has been formally charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in a violent confrontation on a Wisconsin river. Nicolae Miu, 52, a visiting Minnesota resident, faces a criminal complaint for one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sheriff’s deputies in...
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
FedEx driver "started to fall asleep" before head-on crash in Carver County, state patrol says
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Carver County say a FedEx driver was falling asleep when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday evening, but both drivers are expected to survive.The FedEx driver, a 27-year-old from Forest Lake, was heading east on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when he "started to fall asleep," the Minnesota State Patrol said. His truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram heading in the opposite direction.The 27-year-old was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, per the patrol. The Ram's driver -- a 32-year-old from Mound -- suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested
MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic cams capture crash involving dump truck on Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Traffic cameras caught a dramatic crash in Brooklyn Park Monday.Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows a red dump truck attempting to swerve out of the way, but then colliding into a white SUV amid heavy traffic. There appeared to be at least one other vehicle involved in the crash. It happened around noon on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway. The traffic backup was originally caused by a death investigation further up the road, where a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the highway, according to police. That investigation is ongoing. In the dump truck-involved crash, two people were hurt, but they are expected to recover.
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Crystal
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal overnight, authorities report.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 9 near Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.The driver -- a 17-year-old -- was the only occupant of the vehicle when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.The crash remains under investigation.
