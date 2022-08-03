ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Back to School 2022: Preparing Central Florida parents for a new school year

WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida Department of Health to host free school immunization event in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health will hold a free school immunizations event in Orange County Saturday. The event is for Orange County Public Schools children who are entering kindergarten and for seventh grade students still needing their required tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis immunizations. Florida requires students to have...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Coke Florida donates 5,000 backpacks to Florida students

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is kicking off its annual "Back-to-School Backpack Giveback" campaign by donating 5,000 backpacks to students across Florida. The local Coca-Cola bottler, serving 47 counties, continues to fill the backpacks with essential school supplies for the students' upcoming school year. "As...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#School Lunch#Back To School#Wesh 2
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Expands CORE Program as Florida Continues to Face Opioid Crisis

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, which helps Florida deal with the current opioid crisis, to other parts of the state. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the governor’s office noted.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
usf.edu

Pasco is part of a statewide pilot program to stem the opioid epidemic

As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. The initiative, which includes Florida’s first statewide director of opioid recovery, is based on a pilot treatment program...
FLORIDA STATE
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weekend forecast: Will it rain in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, and touch cooler along the beaches. A bit of drier air has arrived, so rain chances will be on the lowest along the coast-highest in the Western Peninsula closer to I-75.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"

I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy