CenterPoint update says outages could last until Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT ) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on restoration efforts after a severe storm hit the Evansville area leaving many without power.

“Our crews have made significant progress throughout the day on the remaining outages; however, we have not seen a storm produce this level of damage in several years,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of Indiana Electric. “We have more than 60 crews performing tree trimming and restoration work on the remaining outages. We understand the frustrations of those customers who are still without power, and our around-the-clock efforts will continue until the last customer is restored as safely as possible.”

CenterPoint has contract crews making progress on restoring power to their customers. The crews have prioritized larger outages first to try to restore power faster to large amounts of their customers.

Reports say the outages that remain include smaller groups of customers will progress at a slower rate. Crews say that efforts are still continuing to repair wires and clear fallen trees and tree limbs.

Officials says that CenterPoint is in the process of reaching out to its customers still without power to provide updates and a timeframe for power restoration. However due to the amount of work left needed to restore power, the estimation given by crews puts the timeframe lasting until Aug 5 or possibly longer.

