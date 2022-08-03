ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

CenterPoint update says outages could last until Friday

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSjXw_0h3tp2dd00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT ) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on restoration efforts after a severe storm hit the Evansville area leaving many without power.

“Our crews have made significant progress throughout the day on the remaining outages; however, we have not seen a storm produce this level of damage in several years,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of Indiana Electric. “We have more than 60 crews performing tree trimming and restoration work on the remaining outages. We understand the frustrations of those customers who are still without power, and our around-the-clock efforts will continue until the last customer is restored as safely as possible.”

Storms create problems throughout Evansville community

CenterPoint has contract crews making progress on restoring power to their customers. The crews have prioritized larger outages first to try to restore power faster to large amounts of their customers.

Reports say the outages that remain include smaller groups of customers will progress at a slower rate. Crews say that efforts are still continuing to repair wires and clear fallen trees and tree limbs.

EFD: Be safe around power lines with these tips

Officials says that CenterPoint is in the process of reaching out to its customers still without power to provide updates and a timeframe for power restoration. However due to the amount of work left needed to restore power, the estimation given by crews puts the timeframe lasting until Aug 5 or possibly longer.

Customers can find more information by:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Center Point, IN
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Brighter Things Coming to Evansville

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will brighten things up with color changing LED lights in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. The lighting will increase safety for pedestrians and nearby properties. The city plans to officially turn the lights on just in time for the holidays.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Indiana Electric
WEHT/WTVW

The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD: Evansville motel fire started in storage area

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials say light smoke was found in one of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews responded to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Watermelon farmers suffer loss following heavy rains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Many watermelon crops are feeling the effects of recent heavy rainfall in Knox County. From exciting Watermelon Festivals, to New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drops. Knox County is known as the watermelon capital of the world. One of the many well-known Watermelon growers in Knox County is...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy