Parents concerned over new WCPS bus routes

WBKO
Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has been fighting a bus driver shortage for some time now. “We’re roughly about two dozen short, filling all of our routes. At this particular time, we have 149 drivers on staff, and have another 10 or so going through the training process,” said Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
wcluradio.com
Panel discussion examines local drug, child welfare issues
GLASGOW — During a roundtable discussion held Thursday afternoon at the Barren County Board of Education, community stakeholders discussed the growing threat of certain drugs across the area and the crumbling child welfare system. The roundtable was hosted by members of the Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention – ASAP....
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
wkdzradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
WBKO
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Barren County inmate who escaped earlier today. Donald Shelton was assigned to a work release at Hiseville Park Road, and walked away just before 11:30 a.m. He is described as a 33 year old white male, approximately...
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
WBKO
WKU announces 2022 fall semester COVID-19 update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will begin the 2022 school year without any mask or social distancing requirements on campus. Officials with the university say they encourage those who have concerns while on campus to feel free to continue to wear a mask. The Environmental Health &...
whopam.com
HPD investigates Greenville Road accident
A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Greenville Road injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 65-year old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Greenville Road when he ran off the road and crashed near East Seventh Street. Witnesses told police Tucker was seizing after the...
14news.com
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman arrested after hit and run incident
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly rammed another automobile with her children in her car. A police report says 27-year old Kiana Jackson of Hopkinsville was headed north on Nelson Drive about 1:40 a.m. when she went into the southbound lane and intentionally side-swiped another northbound vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Holman of Hopkinsville.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
wnky.com
The Salvation Army discusses inflation’s effects on food banks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With gas prices and food prices increasing due to inflation, The Salvation Army has been finding a way to continue to serve our community. Monday through Friday, people come in waves to be served a hot meal. Captain Monica Horton of The Salvation Army Bowling...
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
k105.com
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
