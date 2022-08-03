Parents concerned over new WCPS bus routes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has been fighting a bus driver shortage for some time now. “We’re roughly about two dozen short, filling all of our routes. At this particular time, we have 149 drivers on staff, and have another 10 or so going through the training process,” said Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO