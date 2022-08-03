Aug. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several residents in and around Elizabethton. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 4, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Moore left Monday for a ten-day tour and will spend a few days in St. Louis and Chicago and before returning will visit many places of interest. While in St. Louis and Chicago, Mr. Moore will as usual purchase a great deal of merchandise for his fall and winter trade. ‘The Pageant of Progress,’ held in Chicago’s five million municipal pier, for the wholesale of merchandise will remain open until the 14th. This is the second exposition on the pier, and is said, ‘is a source of valuable information, a world’s fair on a huge pier extending three-quarters of a mile out onto Lake Michigan.”

