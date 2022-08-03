Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Press
Doughboys blast State Liners in season finale
The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry. Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
Johnson City Press
Quiet Walls another brick for Warriors front
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley senior Hayden Walls doesn’t say a whole lot. But he doesn’t have to in order to get others on the Warrior football squad to follow his lead.
Johnson City Press
Spano stars first game of Doughboys' sweep
Braden Spano served as the headliner for the front end of Friday night’s Appalachian League twinbill at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Ripping two home runs in a 3-for-3, 5-RBI performance, Spano anchored Johnson City’s 8-4 Appalachian League baseball win over Bristol.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers' hiring of Higgins has its share of positives
Time will tell whether Science Hill hit a home run with the hiring of its new basketball coach, but there are positive signs in that direction. Jon Higgins, the former Farragut coach, was introduced to his new school and players at the Hilltoppers’ New Gym on Friday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
elizabethton.com
Remembering the Legend: John Hyatt
John Hyatt, a Hampton High product, was a three-sport athlete and trained by one of the best, Buck VanHuss. He held the school record for over 30 years running the mile in 4 minutes and 21-seconds. He was also the conference champ and undefeated in cross country. Hyatt later exhibited...
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley names Williams new basketball coach
Shane Williams is ready to awaken a sleeping giant with the Happy Valley boys basketball program. The tradition-rich Warrior program earned state championships under legendary coaches John Treadway and Charlie Bayless, but has fallen on hard times in recent years.
Johnson City Press
Former Science Hill stars come through in Doughboys win
PRINCETON, W.Va. — Former Science Hill players Caleb Marmo and Cole Torbett each provided offense in the Johnson City Doughboys 6-3 win over the Princeton Whistlepigs on Thursday night. Marmo, a Walters State product, provided a RBI double with two outs in the first inning of the Appalachian League...
Johnson City Press
‘It's poison:’ ETSU’ s Saylors off social media this season
If you want to get Jacob Saylors’ attention this year on social media, you can save your tweets. Saylors, East Tennessee State’s star running back, has sworn off social media as he prepares for his senior season. Tacklers might be able to get to him from time to time, but internet trolls won’t.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 6
Aug. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several residents in and around Elizabethton. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 4, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Moore left Monday for a ten-day tour and will spend a few days in St. Louis and Chicago and before returning will visit many places of interest. While in St. Louis and Chicago, Mr. Moore will as usual purchase a great deal of merchandise for his fall and winter trade. ‘The Pageant of Progress,’ held in Chicago’s five million municipal pier, for the wholesale of merchandise will remain open until the 14th. This is the second exposition on the pier, and is said, ‘is a source of valuable information, a world’s fair on a huge pier extending three-quarters of a mile out onto Lake Michigan.”
Johnson City Press
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Johnson City Press
The Crooked Road announces its latest artist-in-residence
ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road. Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.
Johnson City Press
Dog Days Riverfest
The inaugural Dog Days Riverfest saw seven bands take the stage at USA Raft in Erwin on Friday and Saturday. Festival-goers braved the rain to hear live music from the Dimestore Cowboys, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Pixel Vision, Daniel Byrd's Boogie Machine, Big Son, Florencia and the Feeling and The Kindest People.
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise, MECC study expansion of two-decade scholarship program
WISE – A state grant will help The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College look at ways to expand a scholarship program for SWVA students. The two-year, $75,000 Collaborative Equitable-Attainment Grant from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia will allow the...
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the Region
Bar and Lounge at the General Morgan InnJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The Central Hotel in the center of downtown Greeneville had seen better days toward the end of the 20th century. Initially built in 1886, the hotel underwent a significant renovation in 2000 under the oversight of multiple historic preservation groups in the downtown area. Now opened under the name "General Morgan Inn," the four-star hotel is one of the best hotels in the region.
Johnson City Press
Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson
JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness. L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late...
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
