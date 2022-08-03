How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT

Read on dotesports.com
Is Dota TV down? How to watch tournament matches inside Dota 2’s client
Almost all major Dota 2 tournaments broadcast their footage on streaming platforms. Twitch and YouTube are often the two preferred platforms, but there’s also a third alternative. Dota TV is an in-game spectating system that allows players to watch professional matches inside the game’s client. When players tune into...
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
Valyn on facing Sentinels at LCQ: ‘The biggest match in NA and we stayed composed’
Following the conclusion of one of the most hyped NA VALORANT matches in recent history, The Guard’s in-game leader Jacob “Valyn” Batio told Dot Esports that he was proud of his team’s ability to remain composed against an unpredictable Sentinels team. And with the win now under their belts, he’s confident they can go on a run.
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
G2 thwart Nilah’s professional League debut with victory over Excel in 2022 LEC Summer Split
Nearly all of the teams in the LEC remain in playoff contention with how competitive the 2022 Summer Split has been over the past six weeks. Heading into week seven, League of Legends teams at the bottom know what lies at stake, but it’s the teams in the middle that face the most uncertainty with how close the standings are.
T1’s Zeus picks elusive top lane Zac in week 8 win over Nongshim
Zac, League of Legends’ resident green blob, saw a rare selection in the top lane in competitive play earlier today when the champion was picked by T1 top laner Zeus in a win over Nongshim RedForce. The game marked just the second time in the last two years that Zac had been picked as a top laner in a major region, and the first time the champion was picked in Korea in over eight seasons.
CLG outlast, out-macro, outplay FlyQuest in longest game of 2022 LCS season
While teams like Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves duke it out for the top seeds in this year’s LCS Championship, other teams throughout the league are making late-season pushes toward the playoffs. CLG and FlyQuest are two teams in particular who stand directly in the middle of the North American table. Today, they faced off against one another in a game with immense playoff implications.
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
G2 join massive second-place tie, eye Playoffs spot after defeating Fnatic in 2022 LEC Summer Split
For nearly every team in the LEC, these last few games are crucial to whether or not Playoffs are a possibility in their immediate futures. Even for teams like G2 Esports, who have controlled the standings for a large portion of the split, a Playoffs spot has not yet been secured, making each further win they accrue crucial.
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce
Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
Pred named 2022 Call of Duty League Rookie of the Year
The Seattle Surge’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari has won the Call of Duty League’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award, the league announced today before the second day of matches at the CDL Championship. The dominant submachine gun force became the first APAC player to win a...
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event
A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
FaZe finds opening win at NA LCQ after multi-overtime marathon series against Evil Geniuses
In the second straight marathon series of the day, FaZe Clan emerged victorious over Evil Geniuses after an hours-long, three-map multiple overtime VALORANT series at the North American Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). In Stage Two, FaZe nearly made it to Masters Copenhagen, falling short after the internet went out in...
All top 8 results from Evo 2022
Evo is finally back and better than ever, with the 2022 iteration of the biggest fighting game tournament in the world featuring more games, content, and action than most fans can consume in a single weekend. With a mix of classic titles, new releases, and titles making their debut on...
Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage
Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
