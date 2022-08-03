APA Corp Buys West Texas Oil Producing Land for $505 Million

Read on money.usnews.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Arrival of Ship After India Objects
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri...
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.
'Time Against Us' in Bid to Rescue 10 Mexican Miners After 3 Days Underground
SABINAS, Mexico (Reuters) -Large pumps sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday as authorities weighed whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days. The miners became trapped at a mine in the northern border...
Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
Analysis-Taiwan Tensions Reveal Challenges for U.S. Navy as Chinese Threat Grows
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan. U.S. military officials repeatedly...
Tensions With U.S. Spur Chinese Buying of Chipmaking Stocks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in...
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) - A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200...
Cuba Gets Help From Mexico, Venezuela to Fight Oil Fire
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba sought on Sunday to bring under control a fire at its main oil storage facility that has killed one firefighter, drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela to fight the raging flames. A lightning strike on Friday ignited one of eight storage tanks at the Matazanas...
India Bids to Sell Fighter Jets to Malaysia, Says Six Other Countries Interested
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion...
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation Data May Seal Fate of Unloved U.S. Stock Rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked...
