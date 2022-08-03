Read on natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
Plainview High alumnae Doyle earns $3,000 NSU scholarship
With plenty of good candidates to consider, choosing just three recipients of $3,000 scholarships to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23 was quite challenging. Not all of the applicants came from the Class of 2022, however. One candidate’s record in high school and what she’s done afterward helped her stand out.
Activities and Events at NSU Aug. 7-13
Here is a look at the week of August 7-13 at Northwestern State University. August 7 – Sept. 2 — Hotter ‘N Hell National Collegiate Art Exhibition, Hanchey Gallery. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. August 8 – Faculty report for fall...
The Marthaville Hawks Are Ready to Learn and Grow!
The Marthaville School was packed with students and their families as the 2022-23 school year kicked off with an open house, Thursday Aug. 4. Principal Bill Gordy and his faculty welcomed new and returning members of the Marthaville Hawks family. In addition to top-notch academics, the school’s 220 students may...
The Provencal Panthers are Ready to Take on the New Year!
There was not a parking space to be had anywhere near the Provencal school as a capacity crowd of several hundred students, parents and family members filled the school’s gym for the Panther’s open house Thursday, Aug. 4. First year Principal Diana Curtis introduced her 34 faculty members and spoke about the upcoming year. Ms. Curtis is an experienced principal who comes to the Natchitoches system from Desoto parish. This year’s student body is over 500 strong.
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
Mullican earns ALD graduate fellowship
Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
NSU lands 14 on Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete list
Northwestern State softball placed 14 players from the 2022 season to the annual Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete list released this week. The Lady Demons were represented by Maggie Black, Makenzie Chaffin, Maggie Darr, Vivica Hernandez, Sage Hoover, Cayla Jones, Kat Marshall, Haley Parker, Alexis Perry, Bailie Ragsdale, Bronte Rhoden, Laney Roos, Kenzie Seely and Carson Zachry.
CITY OF NATCHITOCHES ANNOUNCES GRANT AWARD
The City of Natchitoches announces the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program grant has been awarded in an amount up to $400,000. The grant will rehabilitate Richardson Park and provide accessible recreation facilities for residents of all abilities, as well as deliver needed improvements for the 50-year-old park. “Hearing the great news...
Items needed to stock NSU Food Pantry for fall semester
Northwestern State University’s Food Pantry is in need of items in advance of the start of the Fall 2022 semester. Alumni, friends, civic groups or anyone interested is invited to help stock the pantry. “We are asking sororities to donate toiletries and fraternities to donate snack items because these...
Expectations high for soccer as team reports to camp
Expectations are sky high for the Northwestern State soccer team, as the team reported for camp Thursday morning. NSU returns 14 players from last year’s squad that swept the conference titles, winning both the regular season and conference tournament crowns. Of those who return are reigning All-Louisiana and Southland...
Natchitoches Parish: Do we have any juvenile detention space?
Sometimes when a juvenile commits a crime, it’s one and done. They may go into the courtroom where they attempt to place them in juvenile detention while awaiting adjudication. According to reports, there is a 70 percent chance once that child or teen spends a couple of nights at Ware Youth Center, they never want to see it again.
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Demons enjoy ‘typical’ first day of camp – Video Clips
First time or last time, Wednesday was a typical first day of fall camp for the Northwestern State football team. The Demons gathered as a team for the first time in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener at Montana on Wednesday, going through a roughly two-hour practice on the new turf at Turpin Stadium.
Notice of Death – August 4, 2022
May 2, 1934 – July 20, 2022. Service: Monday, August 8 at 12 pm at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches. Service: Friday, August 5 at 1 pm at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Friday, August 5 at 11 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winnfield. Natchitoches Parish Journal...
Lorenzo Davis, Sr. Competes for Alexandria’s Top Job
In our continuing coverage of speaking with the City of Alexandria candidates, ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with Mayoral Candidate Lorenzo Davis, Sr. Lorenzo Davis, Sr. is a local businessman who has never held public office. He says that gives him an advantage being outside of politics. While he is a newcomer, he has a very clear and focused strategy on how to move Alexandria Forward.
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
