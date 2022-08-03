ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Mistakenly Released From Jail in Shooting and Robbery of Lady Gaga's Friend and Dog Walker Recaptured

By Eric Leonard
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing family members of Parkland high school shooting victims run out of court as audio is played of students being shot dead: Prosecutors demand death penalty for 'cold, and calculated' killer Nikolas Cruz

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial started on Monday following the 2018 school massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Jurors and the courtroom audience heard the screams of victims shot during the Valentine's Day massacre from a video...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS LA

Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Dog Walker#Italy#Violent Crime#Nbc4#The U S Marshals Service#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl

A 27-year-old Ohio man confessed to raping 10-year-old girl. Gershon Fuentes is under arrest and being charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13. The 10-year-old had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion since her home state of Ohio has a new ban on the procedure after six weeks. July 13, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari

A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
DENVER, CO
Oxygen

Ohio Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband In Front Of His Children

An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after feds say he cyberstalked his girlfriend’s ex-husband and then gunned him down in front of his children. Sterling Roberts, 39, was found guilty in March for the shooting death of Robert Caldwell, according to the Department of Justice. Officials said that on Aug. 15, 2017, Roberts “executed” Caldwell as the victim crossed a parking lot following a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy