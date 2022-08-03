ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Kari Lake wins Arizona Republican nomination for governor, AP projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The unofficial voting results for the GOP gubernatorial race are in, and Kari Lake was declared the Republican nominee on Thursday night. The race was close between Lake and her main opponent Karrin Taylor Robson, but the former news anchor came out on top. The Associated Press declared Lake the winner after 70,000 ballots in Maricopa County were processed, putting Lake up nearly 20,000 votes over Robson. Lake is projected to move on to face Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the general election on Nov. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites to pay $20,000 restitution to AZ consumers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shuttered pop-up COVID-19 testing company that’s been under scrutiny for months is permanently barred from conducting medical testing in Arizona, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The Center for Covid Control is also on the hook for restitution to Arizona consumers. In January,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed

There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society helping evicted renters and their pets

Low water levels at Lake Pleasant put boaters, swimmers, officials at risk. The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so far this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo

Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination in secretary of state primary race

PHOENIX (AP) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state. Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Donald Trump-backed and election conspiracy theorist GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem in November.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Election Day#Az#State#Gop
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.  Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7. Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria. "Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy