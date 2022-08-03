ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Stephens Jr. who is wanted for Aggravated Arson

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 2

Related
KSLA

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fire department searching for man wanted for aggravated arson

The Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr., b/m, 58, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” wanted for Aggravated Arson. On June 28 around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Father arrested after dispute involving child

An infant in the middle an apparent domestic dispute led to the arrest of a Ruston man Wednesday. At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ruston Police responded to a Henderson Street apartment regarding a report of a man placing a 4-month-old child in the street. The child’s mother said as she...
RUSTON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Stephens
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies UPDATED 08/04/2022

UPDATE (08/04/2022):. Following the chase yesterday morning of a car jacked vehicle from Many to just outside of Leesville, VP Sheriff Sam Craft has released further information. The driver has been identified as James A. Machado Jr., ag 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire. Machado initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and provided several names to law enforcement officers during booking. Machado eventually identified himself and his identity was confirmed with New Hampshire law enforcement authorities. Machado was arrested and booked in the VPSO jail on:
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish: Do we have any juvenile detention space?

Sometimes when a juvenile commits a crime, it’s one and done. They may go into the courtroom where they attempt to place them in juvenile detention while awaiting adjudication. According to reports, there is a 70 percent chance once that child or teen spends a couple of nights at Ware Youth Center, they never want to see it again.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – August 4, 2022

May 2, 1934 – July 20, 2022. Service: Monday, August 8 at 12 pm at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches. Service: Friday, August 5 at 1 pm at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Friday, August 5 at 11 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winnfield. Natchitoches Parish Journal...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy