ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Weekend rain but not a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather hot and mostly dry end to the week. Isolated showers dotted across SGA Friday afternoon. A few more areas of rain are likely early evening otherwise rather quiet. For the weekend rain chances rise. Saturday morning sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon and evening...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rain chances rise for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s rain arrived late afternoon into early evening. Clusters of thunderstorms left 1-3″ of rain in isolated areas while many remained dry. Gradually clearing continues overnight. The week ends drier with less coverage of rain with isolated showers Friday. With more sunshine it’ll be...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s “Meet the City” event draws in community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday Dougherty residents learned about resources the city of Albany offers. The “Meet the City” event included law enforcement and government agencies that are hiring. " At the Meet the City event there are a lot of ways people are using it provide value...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said a 57-year-old black male was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Take the good with the bad

ALBANY -- Every outing for celebrated photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer is an adventure. To wit: Last week I was out with a friend, who is a specialist in fungi and worked for the USDA and FDA for over 30 years, and we spent four hours in the woods where I had the good fortune to learn about mushrooms and photograph several species. In addition to all the photos and a great experience, I learned after some hours that I had come down with the worst case of chigger bites I have had in my entire life. I don't think the readership of The Albany Herald would enjoy photos of chigger bites, so I am sending along instead a photo of a beautiful skink we encountered in the woods.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager

OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10

1 dead in Berrian Co. drowning

ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrian County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
ALAPAHA, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty looks to dominate in 2022

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At Dougherty High the Trojans are looking to build upon their Elite 8 run from a year ago. Despite a new classification Coach Johnny Gilbert believes the team has what it takes to go far. ”I tell you what man. We come out everyday with knives...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany runner brings home the gold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WALB 10

City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Albany and Dougherty County are still battling how the SPLOST fund will be divided between the two. Dougherty County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Friday in response to a counterproposal submitted by city commissioners. Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax – or...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: 5-year-old reported missing in Cordele found safe

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Authorities in Crisp County are looking for a missing 5-year-old. In a post to Facebook, the Cordele Police Department says 5-year-old Shaquille White was last seen at 12:09 p.m. running from a West 28th Avenue address towards 13th street. Investigators say White is wearing a...
CORDELE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy