Weekend rain but not a washout
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather hot and mostly dry end to the week. Isolated showers dotted across SGA Friday afternoon. A few more areas of rain are likely early evening otherwise rather quiet. For the weekend rain chances rise. Saturday morning sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon and evening...
Rain chances rise for the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s rain arrived late afternoon into early evening. Clusters of thunderstorms left 1-3″ of rain in isolated areas while many remained dry. Gradually clearing continues overnight. The week ends drier with less coverage of rain with isolated showers Friday. With more sunshine it’ll be...
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
Albany’s “Meet the City” event draws in community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday Dougherty residents learned about resources the city of Albany offers. The “Meet the City” event included law enforcement and government agencies that are hiring. " At the Meet the City event there are a lot of ways people are using it provide value...
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said a 57-year-old black male was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is...
Take the good with the bad
ALBANY -- Every outing for celebrated photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer is an adventure. To wit: Last week I was out with a friend, who is a specialist in fungi and worked for the USDA and FDA for over 30 years, and we spent four hours in the woods where I had the good fortune to learn about mushrooms and photograph several species. In addition to all the photos and a great experience, I learned after some hours that I had come down with the worst case of chigger bites I have had in my entire life. I don't think the readership of The Albany Herald would enjoy photos of chigger bites, so I am sending along instead a photo of a beautiful skink we encountered in the woods.
wfxl.com
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
1 dead in Berrian Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrian County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
Dougherty looks to dominate in 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At Dougherty High the Trojans are looking to build upon their Elite 8 run from a year ago. Despite a new classification Coach Johnny Gilbert believes the team has what it takes to go far. ”I tell you what man. We come out everyday with knives...
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
Albany runner brings home the gold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Albany and Dougherty County are still battling how the SPLOST fund will be divided between the two. Dougherty County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Friday in response to a counterproposal submitted by city commissioners. Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax – or...
Theatre Albany hires new manager — its first in five years
Theatre Albany has a new manager — its first in five years. Justin Neal had been involved with the historic theater for about five years before taking over as manager on Tuesday. The actor and director said one of his goals is to make the 300-plus-seat downtown landmark more...
WALB’s general manager talks need for more officials for high school football games
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia needs more officials for high school football games. That’s what the topic of a speech at the Albany Exchange Club on Friday by WALB General Manager Bruce Austin. Austin officiates football games. There are several reasons for the shortage. Including increased...
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
GSW sees largest freshmen class move in on Friday
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is making history this fall semester by having the largest freshman class ever. Moving day can be stressful but at GSW, the community makes sure students have what they need to make an easy transition for their first day. Everyone has...
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
wfxl.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old reported missing in Cordele found safe
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Authorities in Crisp County are looking for a missing 5-year-old. In a post to Facebook, the Cordele Police Department says 5-year-old Shaquille White was last seen at 12:09 p.m. running from a West 28th Avenue address towards 13th street. Investigators say White is wearing a...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Deandre Chatmon a force on Westover's defense
ALBANY — If the Westover Patriots are going to earn some wins on the football field this season, senior defensive end Deandre Chatmon will play a big part in the team’s success.
