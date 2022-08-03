ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
nippertown.com

City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th

AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
AMSTERDAM, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds

Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
shelterforce.org

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat

The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Body of missing woman located in Schaghticoke, say State Police

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have located the remains of a woman reported missing. 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis was reported missing by family back on July 29 when she did not return home, according to police. Her body was located on August 3rd on County Route 114...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
Daily Voice

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
ALBANY, NY

