Read on www.wcbi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
wcbi.com
Bye Bye High Pressure
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions persist through Sunday, we’ll begin to see a gradual shift Monday as shower and storm chances heighten heading into the new work week. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Heat index values are likely to exceed 100 degrees...
wcbi.com
Rain and Storms Likely Through Next Week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of sun and clouds through Sunday with hot and muggy conditions prevailing, rain and storm chances heighten next week with a slight cool down in store after Tuesday. SATURDAY NIGHT: Some clouds are expected through the overnight with lows landing near 73. A...
wcbi.com
Rain Chances Slim Heading Into the Weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. High temperatures range through the low 90s while lows remain in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. The greatest chances of...
wcbi.com
Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
wcbi.com
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
wcbi.com
Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2023 uses platform to encourage others
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 24-year-old woman from Columbus is proof that adversity can be overcome and conquered, with faith and hard work. When Hannah Perrigin went into the interview portion for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, she walked into the room with a Bible verse on her shoe.
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
wcbi.com
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
wtva.com
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Aberdeen city leaders look at possible solution to parking problem
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #41: Victory Christian
Columbus, MS (WCBI)- Chris Hamm had been Victory Christian’s head coach since the program’s inception in 1995. He decided to step back, and longtime assistant Andrew Pace was next in line to take over. “Been doing it long enough, these guys are like kids to me I enjoy...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wcbi.com
Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world. The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend. Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town...
wcbi.com
Local Chapter of Woodmen Life gives Fire Station 4 new flag
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Local Chapter of Woodmen Life showed their dedication to a local fire station. Fire station number 4 is the newest station in Columbus. The group showed its appreciation by hosting a flag ceremony this afternoon. The group Donated a new flag pole, an American...
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Comments / 0