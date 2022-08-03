Best Tech Innovations For eCommerce Businesses

Read on www.ibtimes.com
5 Best eCommerce Website Builder for Your Business Model
Ecommerce webinar have enjoyed a huge boost during the Covid-19. Truth be told, these eCommerce platforms have been growing in size before the pandemic. The pandemic triggered it more.
Banxso: The Trading Hub That Requires Less and Generates More
The phrase "not your grandfather's bank" sounds like something that would be easily thrown around by a boomer! This phrase most likely refers to generational wealth you've inherited as gen z kids and are thriving on. However, in South Africa, you wouldn't need one becuase they have Banxso! What is...
Is Solana Trying To Become The Apple Of The Crypto World?
In what is a first for the crypto world, blockchain pioneer Solana (SOL 0.61% ) has launched a real-world physical store in New York City. While the store just opened to the public, images are already circulating across social media, and Solana has made no secret of the fact that the new Solana Spaces store will look and function much like an Apple Store.
Exclusive-Samsung Workers In Vietnam Bear Brunt Of Slowdown In Global Demand For Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has scaled back production at its massive smartphone plant in Vietnam, employees say, as retailers and warehouses grapple with rising inventory amid a global fall in consumer spending. America's largest warehouse market is full and major U.S. retailers such as Best Buy and Target Corp warn...
Facebook Parent Meta Makes First-ever Bond Offering
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its virtual reality projects. Meta did not disclose the size of the offering but said it would use the proceeds for capital expenditures,...
EU Antitrust Regulators Quiz Developers On Google App Payments - Sources
EU antitrust regulators have asked app developers whether Alphabet unit Google's threat to remove apps from its Play Store if they use other payment options instead of its own billing system has hurt their business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Critics say fees charged by Google and...
Satellite Maker SES's Shares Slump On Merger Speculation
Satellite company SES's Paris-listed shares slumped as much as 10% on Thursday after the Financial Times reported it was in talks with U.S. rival Intelsat about a possible merger. The Luxembourg-based group, which also posted half-year earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, declined to comment on the market speculation. The...
EV Firms Lordstown Motors, Nikola Stick To Production Targets
Electric-vehicle makers Lordstown Motors Corp and Nikola Corp on Thursday shrugged off supply chain snarls that weighed on peers to reaffirm annual production targets after reporting upbeat quarterly performance. Lordstown Motors' shares advanced about 8% as it cited lower expenses to slash its full-year capital needs to between $50 million...
Satellites Maker SES Beats Profit Estimates, Sees Upside To Market Consolidation
Satellite company SES's CEO reiterated on Thursday he saw industry consolidation as a good thing for the highly competitive market, but would not comment on merger rumours after the group posted stronger-than-expected half-year earnings. The Financial Times reported on Thursday SES was in talks to merge with its U.S. rival...
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
Lyft's Operating Profit Surges On Rideshare Demand, Hiring Slowdown
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday reported a record adjusted operating profit, benefiting from a surge in demand for rides and a dramatic slowdown in company-wide hiring that helped manage costs, sending its shares up 5%. Earlier this week, bigger rival Uber Inc reported upbeat quarterly results and turned cash...
