Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
CenterPoint update says outages could last until Friday
CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on restoration efforts after a severe storm hit the Evansville area leaving many without power.
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to take several days to get Wesselman Woods back to its former glory, but volunteers were out on Friday with chainsaws cleaning up. Over 100 massive, historic trees have been ripped up from the roots after Monday night’s storm. “See I’m 5-foot-5...
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Residents deal with heat amid storm’s power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – First, residents dealt with damaging winds and power outages caused by recent severe weather in the Evansville-area. Compounding the issue nearly 48 hours later was the high heat and humidity as some residents remained in the dark. Evansville resident Randall Paskiewicz says he saw the trees blowing during the storm, then […]
Brighter Things Coming to Evansville
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will brighten things up with color changing LED lights in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. The lighting will increase safety for pedestrians and nearby properties. The city plans to officially turn the lights on just in time for the holidays.
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
Monday night storm leaves behind damage to many Evansville homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The severe storms that came through the Tri-State on Monday night packed a punch. On Evansville’s east side, the average day quickly turned into a scary experience for two homeowners on East Mulberry Street when a massive tree came crashing down on their houses. [Previous...
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Ground broke on new retail development
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Watermelon farmers suffer loss following heavy rains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Many watermelon crops are feeling the effects of recent heavy rainfall in Knox County. From exciting Watermelon Festivals, to New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drops. Knox County is known as the watermelon capital of the world. One of the many well-known Watermelon growers in Knox County is...
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews responded to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and...
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
