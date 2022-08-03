Colombia Central Bank Technical Team Sees Higher Interest Rate Than Market

Read on www.ibtimes.com
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Mexican central bank seen pushing up key rate to record level: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is expected to hike the benchmark interest rate to a new historic level of 8.5% next week, hoping to contain rising inflation while the economy shows better-than-expected growth, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.
Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates
Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
Dollar jumps vs yen as Fed officials hint more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened sharply against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term.
India central bank raises key rate 50 bps as inflation seen staying elevated
India central bank raises key rate 50 bps to 5.40%. Inflation was above the RBI tolerance level in Q2 and Q3. Economists see more rate hikes in coming months. The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months.
Australia's Central Bank Warns Economy To Slow Sharply As Inflation Soars
Australia's central bank on Friday warned inflation was heading to three-decade highs requiring further hikes in interest rates that would slow growth sharply, making it tough to keep the economy on an "even keel". In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jacked up its...
Bank of England likely to raise interest rates — maybe a lot
The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years on Thursday as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most economists expect the bank’s monetary policy committee to approve a half-percentage point increase after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom's central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened. That would push the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008.The Bank of England has...
The Federal Reserve should be near the end of rate hikes as forward-looking inflation has been stopped, says Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel
The Federal Reserve is closer to ending its series of rate hikes, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Monday. Market investors want the Fed to consider that forward-looking inflation has cooled considerably, the economist said. He said a rebound in collapsed productivity should aid in pulling down inflation. The...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
The dollar's dominance is not part of a currency war and its strengthening is critical to lowering global inflation, Bank of America says
The dollar's massive gains against other currencies this year isn't part of a "currency war," Bank of America said. "The US is the epicenter of the global inflation problem," the bank said. Dollar dominance does have consequences though, and it's already lowered the global growth outlook. The dollar has risen...
Stock Market Rally Continues Despite Repeated Fed Rate Hike Warnings
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has rallied 3.2% in the past five days as investors seem to be taking an increasingly bullish tone toward the health of the U.S. economy, particularly on the inflation front. However, hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials this week suggest investors may be premature in assuming the Fed will be shifting its monetary policy approach anytime soon.
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
Facebook Parent Meta Set To Raise $10 Billion In Bond Debut -sources
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is set to raise $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering on Thursday, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business, according to two sources close to the deal. The offering, which included bonds with maturities ranging from five years to...
Sun Life Shares Climb After Earnings Beat, Sale Of U.K. Unit
Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business and an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings. Earlier on Thursday, Canada's second-largest life insurer Sun Life agreed to sell its business in the United Kingdom...
Corteva Reports 14% Profit Jump, Raises Full-year Forecast
Corteva Inc on Thursday reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from demand for crop protection products. U.S. farmers have been encouraged to maximize crop yields after prices of essential grains and oilseeds have surged since the Ukraine war. Ukraine,...
Canada sheds jobs for second month in a row, central bank seen hiking rates
OTTAWA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's economy unexpectedly lost jobs for the second month in a row in July after a year-long boom, but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates to fight inflation.
