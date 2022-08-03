ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coronavirus cases in Florence rising slowly

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Aug. 3 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Florence at 14,047 in the 85132 ZIP code, an increase of 106 new cases from one week ago.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown, the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85132 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of Aug. 3: 14,047

The number of people vaccinated in the 85132 ZIP code stands at 17,703 or 62.1% of the population.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

