Road closure at the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue to begin Aug. 15

I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
Parking Back Open With New Overflow Lot!
We apologize for the parking hiccups earlier today, but we come bearing good news this afternoon! We’ve secured an additional overflow parking lot. So fear not! If you’ve already purchased a parking pass we will have space for you! More info below…. Those with parking passes should first...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
Heat Advisory: Hot weather expected in the Northwest this Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following the recent long heat wave, the forecast for Portland is showing no indication for cooler temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 90s Sunday, nearing 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Sunday into Monday...
Lewis and Clark Bridge
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey. The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
DEQ Levies $114K Fine Against Icon Construction for Canby Projects
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in June levied more than $100,000 in fines against Icon Construction, claiming the West Linn-based developer committed multiple stormwater-related permit violations in connection with four Canby housing projects. Icon has appealed the fines and, through its attorneys, has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in its...
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Parked vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.
Clerk Sherry Hall's office messes up Oregon City mayoral election
Election official's latest mistake involves sending incorrect Voters' Pamphlet to thousands of voters.Thousands of voters in Oregon City received their mayoral election ballots this week with an error in the Voters' Pamphlet for a different election being held for Oak Lodge Water Services District residents who live across the Clackamas River and several miles to the north. Considering the recent history, many Oregon City voters weren't too surprised to see another ballot error. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's office just spent over $100,000 on extra elections staff to address blurry barcodes on ballots in the May election. A previous...
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
Board of Health seeks applicants for volunteer Public Health Advisory Council
The Clark County Board of Health is seeking applicants for a position on the volunteer Public Health Advisory Council. The open position is for a nurse practicing in Clark County. The three-year term begins Oct. 1, 2022 and ends Sept. 30, 2025. The advisory council meets 5:30-7:30 pm on the...
