Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible
Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
Ohio River Paddlefest canceled due to weather Saturday
CINCINNATI — Ohio River Paddlefest has been canceled due to weather Saturday. The paddle was supposed to begin at 7 a.m. but was pushed back due to lightning. Then just before the 8 a.m. start, organizers decided to push the start back another hour. Now that more lightning has...
TIMELINE: Rounds of heavy downpours bring threat for flash flooding across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Off-and-on torrential downpours are the focus of the forecast for the next two days. There will be a growing threat of flash flooding. The flare-up downpours start off scattered in the early afternoon Thursday and are more widespread into the evening. While a briefly severe storm will...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Friday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain totals. Expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast. Standing water could impact travel. Parts of the Tri-State are under a Flood Watch until 8...
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
City issues a boil water advisory
The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Scioto Co.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) Portsmouth Post is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Collier Road near Jackson Sugar Camp Road in Scioto County. OSHP says the driver of a 2000 Honda TRX400FW was traveling westbound and drove off the right side of the road, hit a fence, and overturned. […]
Breaking – Rollover Crash on Walnut Creek in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a one-vehicle crash rollover on Walnut creek pike around 5:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, the crash occurred just north of Walnut creek and Bell station road. Everyone is out of the vehicle with unknown injuries at this time.
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
Man, 58, dead after car hits fence in Scioto County crash
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and […]
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
One dead after head-on crash in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning. In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while […]
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020. Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
