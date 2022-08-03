ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio River Paddlefest canceled due to weather Saturday

CINCINNATI — Ohio River Paddlefest has been canceled due to weather Saturday. The paddle was supposed to begin at 7 a.m. but was pushed back due to lightning. Then just before the 8 a.m. start, organizers decided to push the start back another hour. Now that more lightning has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain totals. Expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast. Standing water could impact travel. Parts of the Tri-State are under a Flood Watch until 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Court House, OH
City
Fayette, OH
City
Jeffersonville, OH
City
Sabina, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Milledgeville, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Bloomingburg, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
City
Lees Creek, OH
City
Clinton, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

City issues a boil water advisory

The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Rollover Crash on Walnut Creek in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a one-vehicle crash rollover on Walnut creek pike around 5:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, the crash occurred just north of Walnut creek and Bell station road. Everyone is out of the vehicle with unknown injuries at this time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Octa
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WOWK 13 News

One dead after head-on crash in Vinton County, Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning. In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020. Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

1st Battle of the Bands a success

WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy