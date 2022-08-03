Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hillsborough County through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookline, or 8 miles west of Nashua, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Mason, Brookline, Hudson and Pelham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado West central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Denver International Airport, or 14 miles northeast of Denver, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This dangerous storm will be near Northeastern Commerce City around 400 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 17:44:00 Expires: 2022-08-07 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central municipalities. * WHEN...From 8 AM AST this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clayton, southeastern Allamakee, southeastern La Crosse, southeastern Jackson, Juneau, Vernon, Grant, Richland, central Adams, Crawford and Monroe Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cataract to near Viroqua to near Volga. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Viroqua, Westby and Cataract around 925 PM CDT. Millston around 930 PM CDT. La Farge around 940 PM CDT. Garnavillo around 945 PM CDT. Guttenberg around 955 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 1000 PM CDT. People attending the Clayton County Fairgrounds, and Country on the River Grounds should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 123 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 83. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 19 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Scattered showers and thunderstorms were producing locally heavy rain this evening At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms from Florence to Antigo to Clintonvillle, then to Wausau to Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. The showers and thunderstorms were moving to the east at 30 mph. These showers and storms have a history of producing over an inch of rain in less than an hour at some locations. HAZARD...Winds to 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is possible which may lead to localized flooding and ponding of water on area roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will be near Plainfield around 1025 PM CDT. Green Bay around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by the showers and storms include Florence, Antigo, Clintonville, Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Freedom, Bavaria, Aurora, Whitcomb, Powers Bluff County Park, Commonwealth, Allenville and Frazer Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Fannin, Murray, Whitfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Fannin; Murray; Whitfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Catoosa, northern Murray, northeastern Whitfield and northwestern Fannin Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Dawnville, or near Dalton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Crandall, Sumac, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Tennga, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Cisco and Conasauga Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson County through 900 PM MDT At 811 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellington Lake, or 34 miles southwest of Denver, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Creek, Wellington Lake and Pine Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clayton, southeastern Allamakee, southeastern La Crosse, southeastern Jackson, Juneau, Vernon, Grant, Richland, central Adams, Crawford and Monroe Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cataract to near Viroqua to near Volga. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Viroqua, Westby and Cataract around 925 PM CDT. Millston around 930 PM CDT. La Farge around 940 PM CDT. Garnavillo around 945 PM CDT. Guttenberg around 955 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 1000 PM CDT. People attending the Clayton County Fairgrounds, and Country on the River Grounds should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 123 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 83. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 19 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Prowers and eastern Kiowa Counties through 900 PM MDT At 815 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 12 miles south of Towner, or 19 miles north of Coolidge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, penny sized hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake and Towner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will develop Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Thermal low pressure will settle between the Oregon Coast Range/southwest Washington Willapa Hills and the Cascade foothills overnight and then shift to the Cascades Sunday afternoon. This will enhance instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent Sunday afternoon through the evening, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 17:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM PDT this evening for a portion of northeast Nevada, including the following county, Elko. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY At 832 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen upstream in Nogales Mexico. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. The Nogales Wash is now above 10 feet. At 10 feet, water can flood roads and possibly homes along the wash. Additional thunderstorms are possible and flooding could worsen. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nogales and Nogales International Airport. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Nogales Wash at Doe St Bridge and Nogales Port of Entry Deconcini Crossing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Huerfano County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Monsoon moisture combined with post-frontal upslope winds will increase the risk of heavy rain producing thunderstorms and flash flooding across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
