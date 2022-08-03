Project to add stoplight at Highway 47 and Highway 20 intersection making good progress

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend. 1. The Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show takes place tomorrow in Pocatello behind the Whitman and Station Square. The event will go from 9 am to 3 pm. It will feature cars and vehicles on display, as well as a free pancake breakfast, a bouncy house for kids, and more.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO