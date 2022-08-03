Project to add stoplight at Highway 47 and Highway 20 intersection making good progress

Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
Chip sealing in Idaho Falls begins Sunday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7 and includes the following streets:. Claire View Ln: N Saturn Avenue – Beverly Road. Grace Avenue: Ray Street – Cassiopeia...
Fires banned at some Idaho Power campgrounds due to high fire risk
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Plenty of summer camping days remain, but campfires are now banned at some locations due to high fire danger. Currently, no fires or charcoal grills are permitted at Idaho Power’s Woodhead Park in Hells Canyon or Cottonwood Campground near C.J. Strike. Propane stoves can still be used for cooking.
3 things to know this morning – August 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. One case of Monkeypox has been recorded in Eastern Idaho. One of the main ways that Monkeypox is spread is through direct skin to skin contact. Doctors recommend to diligently wash your hands and any shared items to prevent it from spreading.
Ammon Days 2022
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the fun at Ammon Days today. The city hosted its annual celebration in McCowin park on Saturday. There was a car show, games, vendors, and lots of food to feed into all the entertainment. Ammon’s mayor Sean Coletti says...
31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho. Two alternates...
Jackson Hole Marathon set Sept. 24
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Marathon, Half Marathon and Quarter Marathon will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022. More than 500 runners will take to one of the most beautiful racecourses in the country, from Town Square to Teton Village, for this Boston-qualifier. Race registration for...
Energy secretary tours INL with focus on clean energy, national security capabilities
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm made her first visit to Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Wednesday. Granholm, a former governor of Michigan, was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the Energy department and confirmed by the United States Senate. She is the nation’s 16th energy secretary.
Local News 8 morning team learns to play disc golf
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a growing phenomenon: disc golf. “Disc golf is a lot like ball golf, except you use frisbees and baskets,” said Shane Hill of Idaho Falls. “What we want to do is try and get the frisbee from the t-box into the basket in the least number of throws.”
3 things to do this weekend – August 5,2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend. 1. The Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show takes place tomorrow in Pocatello behind the Whitman and Station Square. The event will go from 9 am to 3 pm. It will feature cars and vehicles on display, as well as a free pancake breakfast, a bouncy house for kids, and more.
Woman accused in death of deputy pleads guilty
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We now have a plea from the woman once accused of causing the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy. Jenna Holm appeared in court Thursday. She plead guilty to charges of exhibition of a weapon and resisting arrest. The charges stem from...
