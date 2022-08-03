ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.21 per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period.

Ashford shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.97, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AINC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AINC

