Ashford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.21 per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period.

Ashford shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.97, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

