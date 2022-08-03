MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

Read on www.wtok.com
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Capital City Replacing Faulty Water Meters
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation, WAPT-TV reported. The new water meters will...
impact601.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Starkville Daily News
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
WTOK-TV
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
WLBT
GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those of us who choose a life in the restaurant business do so because we love to serve others. We live for the smiling faces of our guests as they enjoy the food, service, and environments we create in an effort to enhance the quality of life in our communities.
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Water distribution site # 1.
WLBT
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
nypressnews.com
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
breezynews.com
New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State
Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in […]
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
deltanews.tv
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
theadvocate.com
A 2,000-mile float down the Mississippi in a homemade wooden boat teaches a thing or two
Somewhere along the way, Rinker Buck decided to live his adulthood differently. His 2015 book "The Oregon Trail" chronicled his epic 2011 journey along the route in a covered wagon. In 2016, Buck decided to use centuries-old historical records and build a wooden flatboat he called "Patience" and float 2,000...
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
