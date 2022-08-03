ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

By Roslyn Anderson
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Capital City Replacing Faulty Water Meters

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation, WAPT-TV reported. The new water meters will...
JACKSON, MS
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Business
Madison, MS
Business
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Madison, MS
Madison, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Madison, MS
Lifestyle
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WTOK-TV

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out. Water distribution site # 1.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#State Of Mississippi#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Moonshine
WJTV 12

Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
JACKSON, MS
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nypressnews.com

This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi

As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy