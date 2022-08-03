ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-7-4, Wild:

(three, seven, four; Wild: zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (five, eighteen, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Lottery
The Associated Press

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, twenty-five) (ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 9, Day: 7, Year: 22. (Month: nine; Day: seven; Year: twenty-two) Pick 3. 9-9-7 (nine, nine, seven)
NEBRASKA STATE
abc27.com

Penn National changes name after 50 years

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate. Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from...
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy