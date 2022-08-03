ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

House fire in north Redding on Wednesday

By Adam Robinson
 3 days ago
krcrtv.com

Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers lightning complex update; burned over 1,000 acres

REDDING, Calif. — Update as of August 6, 9:11 pm. According to US Forest Service, The Six Rivers Lightning Complex's total size has grown to 1,101 acres with zero containment. The Complex comprises eight active wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain. With increased extreme fire behavior today, firefighting resources...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops fire in the Keswick area on Friday

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire out in the Keswick area of Shasta County on Friday. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said they received a report of a fire near the Spring Creek Debris Dam at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Crews quickly responded to the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire: Peter Fire that destroyed 16 structures caused by humans

ANDERSON, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say the Peter Fire, which burned 304 acres and 16 structures in Anderson, was caused by humans. According to Cal Fire, the fire was caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials. Approximately 95% of fires are human-caused, Cal Fire officials added. They urge...
ANDERSON, CA
kymkemp.com

Canine Climbs Then Clings…

On Thursday, August 4, at approximately 10:40 am one of the dogs at the shelter found himself in a hairy situation. He has asked to remain unidentified due to the embarrassment he feels associated with the incident. To be clear he is not embarrassed about the actions he took, but is embarrassed he was too chicken to get down….
WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs

REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Donors still needed for Vitalant summer blood drive

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Vitalant will continue its Summer Classic Blood Drive in Chico, Redding, and Yuba City on Saturday. Dozens of people donated on Friday but Vitalant hopes even more people will come in this weekend to help with the ongoing blood and plasma shortage. "We like to keep about...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Sheriff, Redding Police speak on jail floor closure and its ramifications

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Last Thursday, Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson announced a floor closure at the county jail in Redding. The decision was a result of overworked jail staff and an overwhelming influx of inmates. Law enforcement agencies throughout Shasta County are facing staffing shortages, but for the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shameless O'Leery's to close as downtown Redding bar gets makeover

REDDINC, Calif. — Shameless O'Leery's, Redding's popular downtown Irish pub is preparing to close its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a post on the pub's Facebook page, they will close after brunch on August 21. O'Leery's had become known over the years as a...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding

REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 299

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. — Update: Friday, August 5 at 8:55 a.m.:. A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston was killed Thursday when she crashed head-on into a big rig. According to CHP, an officer was flagged down on Highway 299 around 3:15 p.m. for a head-on crash west of Indian Creek Lodge.
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
REDDING, CA

