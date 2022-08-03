House fire in north Redding on Wednesday

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
krcrtv.com
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers lightning complex update; burned over 1,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of August 6, 9:11 pm. According to US Forest Service, The Six Rivers Lightning Complex's total size has grown to 1,101 acres with zero containment. The Complex comprises eight active wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain. With increased extreme fire behavior today, firefighting resources...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops fire in the Keswick area on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire out in the Keswick area of Shasta County on Friday. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said they received a report of a fire near the Spring Creek Debris Dam at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Crews quickly responded to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire: Peter Fire that destroyed 16 structures caused by humans
ANDERSON, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say the Peter Fire, which burned 304 acres and 16 structures in Anderson, was caused by humans. According to Cal Fire, the fire was caused by improperly disposing of smoking materials. Approximately 95% of fires are human-caused, Cal Fire officials added. They urge...
kymkemp.com
Canine Climbs Then Clings…
On Thursday, August 4, at approximately 10:40 am one of the dogs at the shelter found himself in a hairy situation. He has asked to remain unidentified due to the embarrassment he feels associated with the incident. To be clear he is not embarrassed about the actions he took, but is embarrassed he was too chicken to get down….
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
krcrtv.com
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
actionnewsnow.com
Donors still needed for Vitalant summer blood drive
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Vitalant will continue its Summer Classic Blood Drive in Chico, Redding, and Yuba City on Saturday. Dozens of people donated on Friday but Vitalant hopes even more people will come in this weekend to help with the ongoing blood and plasma shortage. "We like to keep about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Sheriff, Redding Police speak on jail floor closure and its ramifications
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Last Thursday, Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson announced a floor closure at the county jail in Redding. The decision was a result of overworked jail staff and an overwhelming influx of inmates. Law enforcement agencies throughout Shasta County are facing staffing shortages, but for the...
krcrtv.com
Shameless O'Leery's to close as downtown Redding bar gets makeover
REDDINC, Calif. — Shameless O'Leery's, Redding's popular downtown Irish pub is preparing to close its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a post on the pub's Facebook page, they will close after brunch on August 21. O'Leery's had become known over the years as a...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woodworker builds table out of 1,500-year-old-redwood tree, sells it for $65k
REDDING, Calif. - A woodworker from Redding created a table out of a massive Northern California Redwood tree with a substantial monetary value. The table was bought from a sushi restaurant called Raw on Hilltop in Redding, costing $65,000. The redwood tree is 1,500 years old and was purchased as...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Highway 299
DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. — Update: Friday, August 5 at 8:55 a.m.:. A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston was killed Thursday when she crashed head-on into a big rig. According to CHP, an officer was flagged down on Highway 299 around 3:15 p.m. for a head-on crash west of Indian Creek Lodge.
krcrtv.com
Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
krcrtv.com
Backpack giveaway helps supply 400 backpacks to families in the Northstate
Redding, CA — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services hosted their 7th annual free backpack and school supply giveaway drive-thru event Friday morning for children of all ages. Families lined up early, waiting for the event to begin at Park Marina Drive. Parents were required to have their...
Comments / 2