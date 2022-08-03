ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

August workshops at Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN — Take the opportunity to learn more about your creative side this month at the Arts Center of Yates County. Arts Center members receive discounted tuition rates for most classes. Children's classes are an especially good way for kids to break up summer activities and develop artistic skills and imagination.
Yates Community Center fieldhouse plans expanded

PENN YAN — The Yates County Community Center recently received a $25,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports toward the construction of its planned capital project, which includes a new indoor turf field house as well as several other improvements. The grant was the latest step in YCC's revamped expansion plans coming to fruition.
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
Livingston County Announces New Hires And Promotions

Livingston County is pleased to announce the promotion of several current employees, along with a number of new hires in departments throughout the County. Sally Jacobs was promoted from Senior Account Clerk Typist to Principal Account Clerk. Dawn “Shelly” Weber was promoted from part-time Mental Health Licensed Therapist to Mental...
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square

Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
