New Balloon Featuring Art from Shanghai Disney Resort’s ‘Splashing Summer’ Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?
Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com
Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System
Last October, Disney officially ended its popular FastPass system and replaced it with a new system called Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was the paid-for portion of the entire Disney Genie system — which is designed to help Guests plan their perfect Disney day. Disney Genie lets Guests input certain preferences — like where they want to eat, what shows they want to see, and what rides are must-dos — and give them time suggestions to get it all done. Getting rid of the old FastPass system was a controversial decision and, since its launch, many Guests have commented that the new Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ are a little difficult to use and are affecting their Disney experience.
disneytips.com
Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks
A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
WDW News Today
Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland
While Mickey’s Toontown is currently being reimagined at Disneyland, today we noticed the first coat of paint on the walls that surround the land. As you approach the entrance to the land, if you look over the bridge that carries the Disneyland Railroad you can see the walls that hide the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show building behind Toontown are now being painted to appear like hills.
WDW News Today
Halloween Minnie Ears, Skeleton Dance Collectibles, Spooky Ornaments, and More Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Happy Halloween! shopDisney wants to make sure you’re ready for the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on August 12 and has launched a large collection of spooky items today. Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Infant...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane
As complaints mount over the sheer number of complications part of planning a Walt Disney World trip, including the confusing structure of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the resort has officially released some “how-to” videos explaining the systems to guests. These videos are available both on the Walt Disney World website under “Getting Started”, and on the My Disney Experience App.
WDW News Today
Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
From September 2 through Halloween, Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends will be available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This Universal Monsters-themed photo gallery experience will be exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests. Cabana Bay Beach Resort will also have the Spooky Swizzle Lounge. For more information on...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
disneytips.com
Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT
Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
