Nutrien: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) _ Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of $6.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.85 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.90 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $14.51 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.36 billion.

Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.80 to $17.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

