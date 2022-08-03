Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
5-3-4-2, Wild:
(five, three, four, two; Wild: zero)
