Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
Webster Parish students begin new school year

SPRINGHILL, La. - Webster Parish students returned to campus Thursday to start their 2022-2023 school year. Webster Parish School Board Superintendent Johnny Rowland greeted students as they arrived at Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill. Webster Parish students are returning to their classrooms as the district celebrates the results of...
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Meet The Sheriff - John Ballance, Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance. Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff t always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
City of Natchitoches announces grant award

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches announces the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program grant has been awarded in an amount up to $400,000. The grant will rehabilitate Richardson Park and provide accessible recreation facilities for residents of all abilities, as well as deliver needed improvements for the 50-year-old park. “Hearing...
Bossier Parish moves forward on projects for new sawmill

BENTON, La. - Approval of three cooperative endeavor agreements between the state Department of the Treasury, the state of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will mean $400,000 in appropriations for the parish, including one which will provide sewer and water lines to serve a new sawmill just south of Plain Dealing.
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
