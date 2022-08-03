Fountain Police want parents to talk to kids about “stranger danger”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following the abduction of a 7-year-old Fountain boy over the weekend, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) is offering tips to parents to help educate their kids about safety.

FPD issued a statement in response to FOX21’s request for comment, as well as some tips for parents on how to discuss the topic of safety with their kids.

The term “Stranger Danger” can be interpreted by young children in many different ways. We want families to educate their children that “Stranger Danger” is not the most accurate approach because children are more likely to be harmed by someone they know and many children don’t always understand what a “stranger” is. In some instances children may need to reach out to a stranger for help and we don’t want them to be taught not to feel comfortable doing this. It is best to educate your children on different safety skills that build their self-esteem and self-confidence so they can learn how to recognize and avoid potentially dangerous situations. Talk with your children about safety plans that cover different situations. Families can practice “what-if” scenarios with their children when they are out in the community. Educating them and providing them those skills is imperative in case the children find themselves in a dangerous situation. Parents, guardians and caregivers are responsible for supervising their children and teaching them those necessary life skills that will ultimately keep them safer. Lisa Schneider , Public Safety Information Officer with Fountain Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.