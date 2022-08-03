No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School

HOLTVILLE — On June 30, 2022, the Holtville Future Farmers of America (FFA) student officer team went on a three-day retreat to a beach house in San Diego. There, they learned about servant leadership, how to fulfill their roles as officers, and effective mentorship. Every year, a new set of chapter officers and their advisors compile a plan to take a trip ranging from 2-4 days of training for their upcoming year. The officers themselves had a number of insights about the retreat.

