No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School

Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
Yuma Union High School District back to 'normalcy' this school year
thedesertreview.com
2022 Holtville FFA Officer Retreat encourages 'Limitless Growth'
HOLTVILLE — On June 30, 2022, the Holtville Future Farmers of America (FFA) student officer team went on a three-day retreat to a beach house in San Diego. There, they learned about servant leadership, how to fulfill their roles as officers, and effective mentorship. Every year, a new set of chapter officers and their advisors compile a plan to take a trip ranging from 2-4 days of training for their upcoming year. The officers themselves had a number of insights about the retreat.
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive
allsportstucson.com
No. 14: Unbeaten Tucson overpowers Yuma in 1965 to win Badgers’ first title in state playoff era
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (approximately 18,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Tucson’s pass defense, considered the Badgers’ lone weakness in a 12-0 season, rose to the occasion with four interceptions against Yuma (9-3) in one of the best seasons recorded by a Southern Arizona high school team.
kyma.com
Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
thedesertreview.com
Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center
EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
kyma.com
Yuma County residents offered free opioid response and Naloxone training
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Department will be collaborating with the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health and Arizona Community Health Workers Association to provide four Opioid Response and Naloxone (Narcan) Administration training in August. The one-hour virtual training will provide an overview of...
Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson
Lake also is receiving a majority of the vote so far in Yuma County, and took over the statewide lead after midnight on Tuesday. The post Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A little desert heat!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As moisture increases again and the environment becomes more favorable for storm activity starting Sunday, more widespread chances for storms are expected, likely persisting through early next week. Temperatures will be warmer today and through the weekend, before slightly cooling next week.
calexicochronicle.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
kyma.com
Greater rain chances are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas
The city of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits. The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut
CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
$2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law
The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law with a knife made his first court appearance in Yuma today, where he learned the serious charges he's facing along with a high bond. The post $2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law appeared first on KYMA.
