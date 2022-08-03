Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people

Read on www.wlox.com
WLOX
Pascagoula church holds Back-to-School Bash, provides children with school supplies
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ held its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday. Church members came out to hand school supplies to students in the community to prepare them for the school year. Along with supplies, the bash had food and drinks. Organizers say this is...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
WLOX
With kids heading back to school, parents look to provide them a healthy lunch
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on...
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
WLOX
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims
LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
WLOX
Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
WLOX
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
WLOX
Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
WLOX
Ocean Springs leaders tackling downtown parking problems
WLOX
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Main Street of Moss Point hosted its last “First Friday” event of the season at Riverfront Park. Food truck, live music, and vendors set the scene for a fun filled Friday. The owner of Sugar Beans Café Lakelia Jones usually attends the event with her husband. They serve food in their mobile food truck.
Mississippi Press
Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
WLOX
Long Beach School District starts pre-k program
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For a group of students in Long Beach, back to school on Thursday was really a new beginning. The Long Beach School District welcomed preschoolers for the first time and it took some getting used to for the youngest of students and the teachers, too.
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
WLOX
Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point
WLOX
Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a homecoming worthy of a motorcade, and a welcome full of hugs, as the Diehn family got to see their new home in Biloxi for the first time. “It’s life-changing for us,” said Michael Diehn, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army. “It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us so we can do what we want to do in our life.”
WLOX
Ocean Springs growth puts pressure on parking situation in downtown area
WLOX
‘Comeback Coolers’ send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are once again using all their experience recovering from hurricanes to help a group of people who are in need right now- Kentucky flooding victims. People in and around Ocean Springs gathered Wednesday to pack “Comeback Coolers,” coolers filled with food, water, and...
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
