Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people

By Amber Spradley
WLOX
 3 days ago
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims

LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLOX

Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs leaders tackling downtown parking problems

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Press

Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
WLOX

Long Beach School District starts pre-k program

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For a group of students in Long Beach, back to school on Thursday was really a new beginning. The Long Beach School District welcomed preschoolers for the first time and it took some getting used to for the youngest of students and the teachers, too.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a homecoming worthy of a motorcade, and a welcome full of hugs, as the Diehn family got to see their new home in Biloxi for the first time. “It’s life-changing for us,” said Michael Diehn, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army. “It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us so we can do what we want to do in our life.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

‘Comeback Coolers’ send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are once again using all their experience recovering from hurricanes to help a group of people who are in need right now- Kentucky flooding victims. People in and around Ocean Springs gathered Wednesday to pack “Comeback Coolers,” coolers filled with food, water, and...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wbrz.com

More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River

BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
MCCOMB, MS

