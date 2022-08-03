Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 sends convoy to eastern Kentucky

Read on www.wnky.com
WLWT 5
NKY AHIMT returns home after helping with eastern Kentucky flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team finished a nine-day deployment of managing Area Command at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard, Kentucky, on Friday. The NKY AHIMT was deployed in support of the counties that were affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
FEMA offers additional assistance to five more Kentucky counties
Five additional eastern Kentucky counties have been offered more help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). according to a press release from Gov. Beshear.
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
Order helps Ky. flood victims replace licenses, documents
Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
wnky.com
Conservation officer says flood damage eerily similar to tornado
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Flood waters and debris have already caused unknown damage in Eastern Kentucky, but beyond the obvious, unforeseen hazards lie underneath those flood waters. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ethan Vincent saw the damage firsthand. “It’s devastating,” said Vincent. “You talk to someone...
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
