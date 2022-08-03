ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 sends convoy to eastern Kentucky

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

NKY AHIMT returns home after helping with eastern Kentucky flooding

EASTERN, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team finished a nine-day deployment of managing Area Command at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard, Kentucky, on Friday. The NKY AHIMT was deployed in support of the counties that were affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKBN

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Warren County, KY
Government
County
Warren County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Infrastructure#Convoy
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Batman visits Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

Conservation officer says flood damage eerily similar to tornado

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Flood waters and debris have already caused unknown damage in Eastern Kentucky, but beyond the obvious, unforeseen hazards lie underneath those flood waters. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ethan Vincent saw the damage firsthand. “It’s devastating,” said Vincent. “You talk to someone...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy