Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:
7-7-3-5-5
(seven, seven, three, five, five)
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:
7-7-3-5-5
(seven, seven, three, five, five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0