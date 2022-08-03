UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

