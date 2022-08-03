ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Red Lobster Is Giving Away a Year of Free Food to 1 Lucky Winner

By Opheli Garcia Lawler
Thrillist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thrillist.com

Comments / 29

Related
Thrillist

Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today

Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Alcohol#Food Drink#Rewards
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy