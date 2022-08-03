Back-to-School weather doesn’t look too bad

Read on www.wtok.com
Great start to a nice weekend ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into the last day of the week we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, but they will be in very isolated situations. If you do get caught under a shower, we could see a quick .5″ to 1″ of rainfall another good thing about the showers is that they could help cool off your area. Highs will remain in the low 90s but feel like temperatures will be a completely different story as humidity will keep heat indices near 100 degrees across our area. Make sure you find ways to beat the heat and don’t forget the umbrella just in case.
WTOK-TV
Quiet start to back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday starts off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget the umbrella.
WTOK-TV
The MAX hosts First Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ events
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX in downtown Meridian hosted several special activities this weekend for its first Saturday ‘Beat the Heat’ line-up of events. This First Saturday featured a drumming demonstration and some creative workshops ranging from crafts, music business, and guitar. The drumming demonstration showcased three...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian’s Carousel House partially closed to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A unique piece of history in the Queen City is partly closed to the public. The carousel ride in Highland Park has been partially closed since May. The Dentzel Carousel House was built in 1896 and the City of Meridian purchased the carousel to add this one-of-kind artifact to a very treasured site.
WTOK-TV
Back to school bashes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.
WTOK-TV
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
WTOK-TV
Newton County Academy hosts first football practices
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy. The Generals had a great 2021 season...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday. A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world. “There was lots of studying....
WTOK-TV
Union hopes to bring a new offensive mindset to the Friday night lights
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union football is looking to bring a new face to their offense this season. During the 2021 season the Yellowjackets running was Union’s identity. But with their young sophomore quarterback Bugs Hickman getting into rhythm, expect to see this deep going deep. They did have...
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WTOK-TV
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
WTOK-TV
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth.
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
kicks96news.com
Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock
12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house. 2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods. 8:51...
WTOK-TV
LCSD goes “Next Level” with new “STEAM” Lab
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s motto for this new school year is “Next Level” and that also includes new facilities, a “STEAM” lab at Southeast Middle School. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The purpose of the lab...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
